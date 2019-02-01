Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe respond to Kyrie Irving’s remarks about his NBA free agency decision
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the NBA on today's show. Hear their reactions to Kyrie Irving's comments about his upcoming free agency and what this could mean for the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.
