‘I just don’t see it happening’: Shannon Sharpe on Anthony Davis being a Laker by the trade deadline
Shannon Sharpe discusses the news that Anthony Davis has requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. Hear why he doesn't think the Los Angeles Lakers will land the star big-man by the trade deadline.
