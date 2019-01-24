Skip Bayless: ‘I can’t be that impressed’ with James Harden’s 61-point performance against the Knicks
Video Details
Skip Bayless gives his thoughts on James Harden's 61-point performance in the Houston Rockets' win over the New York Knicks. Hear why Skip was not impressed and talks Harden's legacy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618