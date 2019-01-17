Skip Bayless was ‘not impressed’ with James Harden’s 58-point game in the Rockets’ OT loss to Nets
Skip Bayless explains why he was not impressed with James Harden's performance against the Brooklyn Nets because the Houston Rockets were up by 14 points with less than six minutes left at home, and couldn't close.
