Shannon Sharpe gives Dak Prescott a ‘B-minus’ for his performance in the Cowboys’ NFC Wild Card victory
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks the Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear why he gives Dak Prescott a B- grade after the team's playoff win against the Seattle Seahawks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618