Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott has turned into one of the great playmakers in the NFL
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC West
- NFL
- Seattle Seahawks
- Skip Bayless on the Cowboys
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless reacts to the Dallas Cowboys' 24-22 victory against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card round. Hear why he believes the Cowboys will go as far as QB Dak Prescott takes them.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618