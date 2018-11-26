Shannon Sharpe says LeBron James deserves a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ loss to the Magic
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks LeBron James on today's show. He thinks LeBron majority responsible for the Los Angeles Lakers' falling to the Orlando Magic.
