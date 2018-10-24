Chris Broussard believes Luke Walton’s the obvious scapegoat for the Lakers struggles
Video Details
Chris Broussard and Skip Bayless discuss the Los Angeles Lakers starting 0-3 this season. Hear what Broussard thinks can save Luke Walton as the season progresses.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices