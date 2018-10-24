Skip Bayless on Chris Paul: ‘He’s the dirtiest player in the history of the NBA’
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks NBA on today's show. Hear him break down Rajon Rondo's comments and Chris Paul's history of questionable on-court incidents.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices