Shannon Sharpe explains why he’s ‘disappointed’ in LeBron James after loss to the Spurs
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless talk NBA on today's show. Hear why Shannon is the most disappointed in LeBron James as he's been in a very long time after Lakers overtime loss to the Spurs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices