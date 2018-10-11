Michael Rapaport talks Lakers, LeBron and predicts Kyle Kuzma will be an All-Star
Video Details
Michael Rapaport joins Skip and Shannon to talk Los Angeles Lakers on today's show. Hear why he believes LeBron James will lead the team to the playoffs and his predictions for young players.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices