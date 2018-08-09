Shannon Sharpe questions the Lakers early-season schedule
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses the NBA schedule on today’s show. Shannon questions why the NBA will have LeBron and the Lakers open the season on the road. Plus, LeBron returns to Cleveland in November.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices