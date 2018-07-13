Skip Bayless is ‘pleasantly shocked’ by report Spurs could trade Kawhi Leonard for DeMar DeRozan
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- DeMar DeRozan
- East
- East
- Kawhi Leonard
- NBA
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- Toronto Raptors
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed why he sees the San Antonio Spurs reportedly trading Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for DeMar DeRozan as 'good news' for the Spurs and not the Raptors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices