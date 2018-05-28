Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics

In his reaction to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeating the Boston Celtics 87-79 in Game 7 of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Shannon Sharpe reveals to Skip Bayless and Holly Sonders how impressive this win was for King James.

