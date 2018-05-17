Skip Bayless reacts to Houston’s dominant win over Golden State in Game 2
In his reaction to the Houston Rockets blowing out the Golden State Warriors 127-105 in Game 2 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals, Skip Bayless shares his takeaway from Houston's critical Game 2 win.
