- Shannon, what happened last night?

- Um, LeBron and Kevin Love played really well. I don't know how much better they can play than what they played. But they got no help from the supporting-- from the other role players. J.R. Smith and George Hill, Joy-- they scored three more points than I did. I was on my couch eating a veggie burger with shorts and a t-shirt on. And they got three more points than me, and they played-- George Hill played 33 minutes. J.R. played 27 minutes.

LeBron came out aggressive. I knew he would play. Tristan said it would be legendary. Had they won, we would look back at this and said this was a legendary performance. He shot the ball 13 times in the first quarter, which is the most shots he's ever attempted in a first quarter in his entire NBA career, regular season or postseason. So we knew he was going to be aggressive from the start.

But give the Celtics credit. I told you a category five was going to touch down. They bunkered down. They weathered the storm. Joy, I thought I was in trouble when LeBron went nuclear, 21 points in the first quarter. They're only up four points.

When someone normally goes off like that, you're up 10, 12, 14. So I'm like, oh boy. Here we go. Unless he's going to score 21 in the second, 21 in the third, and 21 in the fourth, it could be a long evening, Skip.

Boston-- Boston has the better basketball team. The only thing that we have better is that we have the best player on the planet. And for the longest time, against Indiana, against Toronto, that was enough. I'm about 15% sure that might not be enough this time around.

- Really?

- Yeah, Skip.

- I think you're giving up the ghost.

- No I'm not-- I'm not giving up. But I just need to-- J.R., J.R. bulljived last night, Skip. He bulljived. You know that. I know that. You can't let the back court-- Jaylen Brown and Rozier outscored the Cavs back court 41 to 3. How you expect to win?