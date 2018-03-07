- And I learned this at a very young age. I mean, in professional sport, they applaud what you do, not who you are. And when you can no longer do that, the applause will stop.

SKIP BAYLESS: It will stop, unfortunately.

- Dez, you don't get it. You think because you play on the Cowboys? No.

They want to see 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns. And you're not giving them that. So yeah, they're gonna still, you know, solid clap for you because you're in the uniform.

- They will.

- But they don't love you like they once did because you can't give them the love that they once sought. That's what you don't get, Dez. You can't get upset, because you can control that, Dez.

This is what we know. We see you get almost the same amount of targets, with half the catches, and a third or fourth of the touchdowns. What do you expect the Cowboys to do? There are very few positions, with the exception of quarterback, that if you have-- normally you have one bad year, they come, hey, want some of that money back.

SKIP BAYLESS: That's true.

- Two, that's for sure they're coming to get it.

SKIP BAYLESS: Agreed.

- Three, oh, you already know you better slide him some of that, give some of that check back [INAUDIBLE]. Dez, you know how this works.

- Well, he doesn't yet but he's about to. Because he still thinks he's Dez Bryant. And he's not. He's just not.

- I get it. And Jerry loves you. But let me tell you something that Jerry loves more than you-- money.

SKIP BAYLESS: He does.

- And he's paying you a lot of it. Stephen Jones laid it out for you. We know and Dez knows we're paying him a lot of money. This is a business, and there are expectations.

When you make a lot of money, there's a lot of expectations. We expect play to meet the money. Well, the play is not meeting the money.

SKIP BAYLESS: Not even close.

- So what do you expect them to do?

- He led the league in drops, uhhh. And, look, I feel for him. I don't feel sorry for him, but I do feel for him. Because I remind everybody-- Cowboy Nation knows this-- after that 2014 season, which was, it was really, it was--

- 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns.

- I'm not gonna say all-time greatest, but it was up in the all-time range of seasons. And that summer-- as he wanted his money and he finally got his money-- Dez Bryant was on the cover of "Rolling Stone." That's crossover for an NFL star.

SHANNON SHARPE: Absolutely.

- And he was Roc Nation, Jay Z, one of their prominent early clients. Wow, he had arrived.

- Signed with Brand Jordan, the sneakers, I mean, the cleats. I mean, he was rocking it.

- He was rocking it. He had it. And he was a Cowboy in Dallas, as a Texas kid. It just doesn't get a whole lot better than he had it that summer. And he got his money. OK.

SHANNON SHARPE: He deserved it.

- Here you go.

SHANNON SHARPE: He deserved it.

- But you got to, then, continue to earn it.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yes.

- And his body broke down. And I don't blame him as much as, it just-- he's a high collision player. He's got 20 things wrong with his body. You saw it last year, whatever. He didn't have a whole lot of speed to start with, but he lost a step of whatever he didn't even have.

- Yeah, but Skip, when you lose a step, and you can only do X, well then, Y and Z--

SKIP BAYLESS: No.

- What are they supposed to do?

SKIP BAYLESS: No.

- I mean, Dez, I mean, they look at you and they say, OK, we're riding with Dak Prescott. Dak Prescott is not going anywhere. They're looking at him, and they say when he throws the ball to you, his completion percentage goes down. His quarterback rating goes down. His interception rate goes up.

That's what they know. Unlike Jon Gruden, I'm sure the Cowboys have analytics. That's what the analytics are telling them.

FEMALE HOST: They might have a GPS system.

- Yeah, yeah, I'm sure.

SKIP BAYLESS: I don't know. I don't know if they're that advanced.

- That, I'll tell you what. You don't need analytics. What the tape tell you? We throwing you 13 balls, and you still can't get 100 yards. We throwing you 19 targets, and you get two of them picked, and one for a 103-yard touchdown return.

So I don't need analytics for that. Cut the tape on. That's all we got to do. The tape don't-- lookit, that's the one thing I love about tape. Because you know what Skip?

It doesn't know if you're black or white. It doesn't know how much money you make. All it does is record what it sees. So when you cut that tape on, when Jerry and Stephen Jones, and all those higher-ups that get in there to look at the tape. What do they see Skip?

They see a guy they can't get separation. They see a guy that plays basically one position, runs two routes-- back-shoulder fade or in-breaking route. That's what they see. And he hasn't progressed from that.

- He has not. And then, lack of serious work ethic. I'm not saying he doesn't work but he doesn't work the way you worked. He didn't work to establish a broader route tree. He didn't try to evolve as a receiver.

It all came back to haunt him. Because once you lose that step, you're gonna rely, you're gonna fall back on-- what? Nothing.

- Skip, you know what my grandfather told me and my brother? He'd say, you two fellows mistake hard work for habit. So you think cause you doing something over and over, you working hard. And see, Dez thought, because he's going out there running wind sprints and lifting weights, he was working hard. That was a habit.

And I tell people that go to the gym-- oh, I go to the gym every day. You ain't working hard. Just cause you do something every day doesn't mean you're working hard. There's two different things. There's habit, there's hard work.

There is a separate skill. You can't win a-- maybe I don't know all I need to know about basketball, or baseball. But when it comes to football, they can't fool Shannon Sharpe. Because Shannon Sharpe worked his way up from the ground floor.

So I know what hard work is. Dez fooling, Dez, Dez fooling them. He ain't fooling me. Cause Dez has gotten no better from the time he set foot in Dallas.