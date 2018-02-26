Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- To start off with, I've been saying on national TV for at least five years that LeBron James is having even more impact off the court than he's having on it. That's not to diminish in any way, shape, or form the impact he's having on the basketball court.

SHANNON SHARPE: Correct.

- I didn't need Gregg Popovich to tell me that. LeBron is a very, very special off the court. Well, I'm just talking off the court. And the impact-- it's real, it's tangible. The number you used is tangible.

And I think he's only just begun. I think this is going to be a lifelong pursuit of his. And I actually can't wait to see what he does. When he does retire from basketball, the sky is the limit. He could be, effectively, Black Panther.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yes.

- And it is really great. I got to see it Friday.

SHANNON SHARPE: The T'Challa.

- Did you see it Friday?

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah, I saw the T'Challa. I'm Killmonger.

[LAUGHS]

- But I loved the end of it. You got one of those?

- No. I'm thinking about getting--

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

- I don't think you can sit though that.

- --that vibranium.

SKIP BAYLESS: I think I saw something glow.

- You might need to get some of that for Kawhi [INAUDIBLE]. You know, they hear that vibranium.

- You take him into Wakanda and smoke?

- Yeah.

SKIP BAYLESS: But what happened in the very end of "Black Panther," when he goes before the United Nations? What was he bringing to the world? The wisdom of Wakanda, right? The brains, the genius, right? That's-- OK. So I love that message.

SHANNON SHARPE: Right.

- That the black community has something to bring that can save the world, beyond revolution, right? Which was Killmonger.

SHANNON SHARPE: And the thing is, Skip, if you look at it-- and not say, like, you know, Muhammad Ali and Kareem-- there have been a lot of guys. But they didn't-- with social media now, and the outreach, and the tentacles that LeBron has to reach way beyond-- because Kareem has been doing this for the longest time.

There have been a lot of prominent black athletes, Skip. But they didn't have the reach of LeBron. Because now, social media, there is not a place that he can't go where they don't know who he is.

And for him to be so, so great in his community, we're never, ever-- and politics-- Skip, politics and sports have always been intertwined, especially when you're dealing with a black athlete. It goes back to Jack Johnson. Jack Johnson was the first-- the black athlete that was prominent, that was in your face and boastful, that they tried to silence.

And it's been going-- and it's come full circle. So to say, oh, I don't want sports and politics-- it's always been that. And LeBron James, Skip, what's not to like? You know, OK, he's a baby. OK, he's 3 and 5 in finals. OK, that aside--

SKIP BAYLESS: OK, but we're not talking about that.

SHANNON SHARPE: Take that aside, Skip.

- No.

SHANNON SHARPE: Off the court--

SKIP BAYLESS: No.

- --the man takes his money, and put it where his mouth was. And he's opening a public school. I promise the-- Skip, do you know what that-- do you know what that means to a whole generation of blacks?

SKIP BAYLESS: Oh, I got it.

- And I'm sure it's not only blacks. But in our community, we ask a lot more of our superstars and our heroes than in other communities.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yep.

- And for LeBron to give back-- Kevin Durant just made a pledge of $10 million to DC, where he grew up.

SKIP BAYLESS: He did.

- You're starting to see more athletes now become more and more heavily involved in the outreach of growing their communities. Because they say, well, hey, you're talking about it, are you going to be about it? We see a lot of these prominent figures-- be it basketball, be it football, and I'm sure in other sports will go back in-- lift up, so others can get out.