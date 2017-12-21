Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- To your point, how'd they survive missing 16 free throws? I don't know. How'd they survive dead last in the NBA in shooting free throws? I'm not sure. And by the way, if LeBron does choose to go to LA, he would fit right in with the Lakers on shooting free throws.

SHANNON SHARPE: Stop it, Skip.

- --because they're shooting his career average. They're 69% from the line. He can just fit right in.

- Skip, this is not about LeBron, and stop trying to take shots at the man.

- It's a fact. We talked about it, it seems like he's out there.

- And he's shooting 78%, right now.

- I know he is, he's been hot.

- They've been hot. That whole LeBron-- I know.

- That ain't going to last.

- It's going to be 80%.

- But speaking of I told you so, before the year started, I told you I thought this Laker team could make the eighth spot and be in the playoffs. Right now, this Laker team sits only three games out of the playoffs, and this team has blown at least three games it flat out should have won-- New Orleans at Toronto at home.

And twice this team has taken the Golden State Warriors to overtime. So if I give them just one of those two-- just one of them-- you know, maybe, they're just hanging right in there. There have been some crashes and burns-- Memphis, Clippers, a few other teams you could say-- Utah is struggling.

But this team is only going to get better and better, and a lot of it has to do with the point and the counterpoint. The antithesis of Lonzo Ball is Kyle Kuzma, because Kyle Kuzma has never seen a shot he won't shoot.

SHANNON SHARPE: Nope.

- And it's the flip side Lonzo, so maybe they're going to be great bookends going forward into the future. Because Kyle Kuzma averages one assist a game, because if you pass it to him, he's probably going to shoot it.

SHANNON SHARPE: He ain't passing it back.

- He ain't passing it back.

[LAUGHTER]

And guess what? There is a pretty good chance it's going to go in, because this guy is in relentless attack mode with as high a rookie confidence as I have ever seen. And this kid is-- is he not the steal of the draft?

SHANNON SHARPE: Oh, yeah.

- Because Donovan Mitchell has been really good for Utah. Utah is struggling as a team.

SHANNON SHARPE: Right.

- But that was the 13th pick. Kyle Kuzma was the 27th pick. You don't think they just stole him, because he looks like he's got star quality, right?

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah.

- Yeah.

SHANNON SHARPE: He's not in awe of anybody's skill.

- OK, he doesn't play any defense. He's not going to pass the ball. But again, just as a shooter and a scorer, whoa, man.