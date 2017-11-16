Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- The Philadelphia Eagles, featuring Carson Wentz in a lifetime, come in the number two offense in football, number two in points scored.

SHANNON SHARPE: Mm-hm.

- Well, you don't think they're going to score points against this defense? Because remember now, Jeff Heath is probably out. He didn't practice. He's in concussion protocol. No big loss, but that means my defense in the secondary is starting two rookies and one second-year player. Rookie at cornerback, second-year player at cornerback, and a rookie at safety, are you kidding me? This is the second-youngest team. It may have gotten younger still with these players in the starting lineup.

Carson Wentz should throw a party at Jerry World. You know it, and I know it. He should improve his MVP candidacy. They scored 31 a game. I'm going to give him 32 because they should at least get their average against this defense. This defense is not very good. This defense had a chance to go sign Revis, chance to go sign Cromartie, both wanted to go to Dallas and play for Jerry Jones.

Nope, we're going to stay young. And now, you're going to stay beaten. That's what's going to happen. So I-- look, I think Dallas can play a decent first half. I'm going to say Philly leads at halftime, 13 to 10. And then right on schedule, no Sean Lee, no hope, I say Philly will win the second half 19 to 10. And the final score will be 32 to 20, visiting team.

Congratulations, Philadelphia. You can throw a mini-parade because you have already won the NFC East and you already have, I think--

SHANNON SHARPE: Hold on.

- --a bye the first round of the playoffs.

SHANNON SHARPE: Hold on, I'm trying--