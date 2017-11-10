Shannon Sharpe breaks down Russell Wilson’s wild play against the Cardinals: ‘That was all luck!’
Reacting to Russell Wilson's incredible 'off-script' play in Seattle's victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Shannon Sharpe reveals to Skip Bayless why plays like these, though lucky, are a necessity for the Seahawk's continued success.
More Undisputed Videos
Mike Shanahan reveals why Robert Griffin III is no longer an NFL quarterback
1 hr ago
Chris Broussard: 'LeBron James is arguably still the best player in the world'
1 day ago
Skip Bayless: 'LeBron James has the greatest durability of any athlete of any sport... He's iron man'
1 day ago
Shannon Sharpe breaks down Russell Wilson's wild play against the Cardinals: 'That was all luck!'
1 day ago
Skip reveals how the Dallas Cowboys will defeat the Atlanta Falcons without Zeke
1 day ago
Shannon: 'Dak Prescott is not playing better than Wentz, Brady, Brees, or Goff... He's not even the best player on his team'
1 day ago
More Undisputed Videos»
20146-20149