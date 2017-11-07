Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- So it's a cartoonish clenched fist, because a lot of things LeBron does are cartoonish.

- Stop.

- Because he's got a lot of kid in him.

- Why you got to be so demeaning?

- Sometimes he's just an overgrown child. He can be. And here we go again. Night after night, day after day, LeBron is going to say something or post something that makes all of us say what does he mean by that.

- You know what he means.

- It's more diva drama. It's more drama queen. I'm sorry. It's just completely-- this is exactly point-- this is why Kyrie said I can't take this anymore. This is the perfect example of that. Because every-- he's going to say or do something.

And I think LeBron at home just sits back and thinks, I wonder what they're all going to say about this. He's constantly saying look at me, causing drama, causing internal turmoil that he actually thrives on. I'm not sure his team always thrives on it, because Kyrie did not thrive on this kind of thing. Because it leaves everybody scratching their head, even in the locker room.

- Before LeBron got back, Kyrie didn't thrive on anything except losing.

- He was a baby. He was Jayson Tatum. He was that age.

And you can't win. It's what we see Lonzo Ball going through right now. They're babies trying to grow up fast in a grown man's league. And it's hard.

But Kyrie, I think he grew up. And he learned a whole lot from the King. He did.

- Say it loud, then. Give him props.

- I just said it. But Kyrie wanted to leave the nest. And did he ever leave it now. And so last night, I'm pretty sure that LeBron James watched every dribble of Kyrie's game. Because that's how it came across with that post. But I'm having to read in because LeBron didn't lay it right out on the table for all of us to dissect.

It's always hazy. It's always passive aggressive. It's always did he mean that or did he mean that. Was he talking about this or this or was he talking about that?

He was talking about Kyrie Irving, who obviously did to the Hawks what LeBron couldn't do to the same Hawks the day before in Cleveland. This one is obviously in Atlanta. Kyrie closed the deal last night.