[MUSIC PLAYING] - Shannon, this is your guy. What's LeBron saying, here?

- Let's get what he's saying, because you leave here every day in posts that bury me. What's your mood, Skip? He's frustrated, Joy. He's watching his number one-- the team that probably has the best chance of de-throning them. He's watching, and one of his former teammates is leading this band. They're playing extremely well. Nothing Kyrie does offensively surprised LeBron James. He made that very clear, that's one of the reasons that he went back. Because he saw Kyrie at the all-star game having played against them. When he was in Miami, Kyrie was in Cleveland. That was one of the reasons he went back, Skip.

Kyrie-- offensively, Kyrie Irving has no deficiency. He can finish at the rim with either hand as well as anybody his size, maybe in the NBA.

SKIP BAYLESS: True.

- His handles, second to none--

SKIP BAYLESS: True.

- --in the NBA. He can shoot the three. He got a mid-range game. So offensively, he has no weakness. But what LeBron is seeing is that he's seeing the extra effort that those guys are giving.