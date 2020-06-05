Doug Gottlieb: The Dolphins shouldn’t rush things with Tua Tagovailoa
- AFC
- AFC East
- Doug Gottlieb
- Miami Dolphins
- NFC
- NFC South
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- The Herd
- Tua Tagovailoa
-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians recently praised Tua Tagovailoa and said if he was healthy, the Miami Dolphins should start him. Hear why Doug Gottlieb thinks the Dolphins shouldn't rush Tua and should start him when he's ready.
