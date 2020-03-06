Doug Gottlieb lays out why LeBron James deserves NBA MVP over Giannis Antetokounmpo
Video Details
LeBron James' stellar 2nd half of the 2019-20 season has him in serious NBA MVP contention. Hear why Doug Gottlieb thinks LeBron deserves the award over the presumptive favorite in Giannis Antetokounmpo.
