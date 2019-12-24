Colin Cowherd: There are no more excuses for Kirk Cousins and his struggles in prime time
The Minnesota Vikings dropped their Monday Night Football match against the Green Bay Packers while QB Kirk Cousins' record on MNF fell to 0-9 all-time. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks there are no more excuses left for Cousins.
