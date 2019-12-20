Colin Cowherd: ‘Last night was not a passing of the torch’ from LeBron to Giannis
Colin Cowherd rejects the narrative that last night's win for Giannis Antetekounmpo over LeBron James and the Lakers was a 'passing of the torch' from the King to the Greek Freak.
