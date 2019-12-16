Colin Cowherd: The Cowboys finally found their identity — but it may be too late
The Dallas Cowboys pummeled the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 primarily by running the football. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that although the Cowboys seemed to have found their identity, it may be too late for the 7-7 team.
