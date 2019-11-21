Colin Cowherd: LeBron winning MVP as a PG would solidify himself as the most versatile player of all time
Video Details
LeBron James has emerged as an MVP favorite playing as a point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why Colin thinks if he were to win MVP this season it would solidify him as the league's most versatile player of all time.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879