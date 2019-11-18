Colin Cowherd: Falling in the 2020 NFL Draft will ultimately be the best thing for Tua Tagovailoa

Video Details

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending injury this Saturday and now may fall out of the top-10 of this year's NFL Draft. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks falling out of the top 10 would ultimately be the best thing for Tua's career.

More Videos »