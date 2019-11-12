Colin Cowherd: Jimmy Garoppolo and Dak Prescott are more similar than you might think
Video Details
Hear Colin Cowherd's comparison between QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Dak Prescott, and why he believes that the two are more similar than one might think.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879