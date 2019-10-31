Colin Cowherd: AJ Hinch’s managing didn’t lose the World Series — the Nationals were just the better team
Video Details
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch's decision to pull Zach Greinke from Game 7 of the World Series has come under fire. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the real reason the Astros lost was simply because the Washington Nationals simply played better.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879