Jay Glazer: Freddie Kitchens’ job isn’t in danger yet; it’s too early for Bears to move on from Mitchell Trubisky
Video Details
Jay Glazer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss some NFL topics. Hear why Jay doesn't think Cleveland Browns HC Freddie Kitchens job is in jeopardy just yet and why he thinks the Chicago Bears have done too much for Mitchell Trubisky to move off of him.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879