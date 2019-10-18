Urban Meyer speculates If Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley would take Dallas Cowboys head coach job
Urban Meyer speculates if Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley would take the Dallas Cowboys head coach job if offered and what it would mean for Michigan's head coach Jim Harbaugh if the Wolverines loss to Penn State on Saturday.
