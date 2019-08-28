Nick Wright: Getting two rings without Shaq was more validating for Kobe
Nick Wright talks about the relationship between Shaq and Kobe during their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers and what would it have taken for the two to win more championships together and why it was validating for both to win without each other.
