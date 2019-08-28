Colin Cowherd: Cowboys offensive line is so good that it won’t matter who runs the ball
Video Details
Colin Cowherd thinks the key to the success of the Dallas Cowboys is the offensive line and that they will succeed no matter who runs the ball, whether it's Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618