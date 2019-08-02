Doug Gottlieb: Zeke is cutting in line because he realizes the running back market is plummeting
Doug Gottlieb talks Ezekiel Elliott's holdout on today's show. Doug believes running backs see the recession coming while the wide receiver market is spiking.
