Colin Cowherd: Losing Harden, Westbrook, KD and Paul George is all on Sam Presti
Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti recently had an interview where he discussed trading Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Presti deserves most of the blame for losing George as well as James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant without winning a championship.
