Colin Cowherd on why College Football needs to ‘schedule better games’ and follow the NFL model
Colin Cowherd discusses Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald's comments that the dependance on technology by fans has hurt college football. Hear why Colin thinks the problem isn't the fans it's the college teams bad scheduling.
