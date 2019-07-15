Colin Cowherd: Anthony Davis ‘is the best player in American sports you haven’t seen’
Anthony Davis' stellar career so far has gone relatively unnoticed because he was playing in a small market with the New Orleans Pelicans. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks AD's name will grow astronomically larger now that he plays with LeBron James for the Los Angeles Lakers.
