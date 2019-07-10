Colin Cowherd: KD didn’t choose the Nets, he chose Kyrie Irving
Video Details
Hear why Colin Cowherd believes Kevin Durant's decision to join the Brooklyn Nets wasn't about the team itself and how it reflects an issue with NBA players.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618