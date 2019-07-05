Doug Gottlieb: LeBron James would be the third best player on the Lakers if Kawhi Leonard signs
Doug Gottlieb is convinced LeBron James would be the third best player on the Los Angeles Lakers if Kawhi Leonard signs with the team. Hear why Doug believes Kawhi is the 'best player in the game' in all aspects.
