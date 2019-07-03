Nick Wright says it’s best for Kawhi Leonard to join the Lakers and win multiple championships
Nick Wright lays out where he thinks Kawhi Leonard should sign during NBA free agency. Hear why Nick thinks it would be best for him to join the Los Angeles Lakers and win multiple championships.
