Colin Cowherd: Kawhi joining Lakers would actually strengthen LeBron’s legacy — not diminish it
Video Details
Some believe that if Kawhi Leonard were to joint the Los Angeles Lakers that it would dampen LeBron James' legacy, but Colin Cowherd believes that it plays right into LeBron's wheelhouse and would actually solidify his legacy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618