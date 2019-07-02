Colin Cowherd has no issue with Magic Johnson trying to ‘protect his brand’ by getting involved with Kawhi
Video Details
Magic Johnson is apparently on the front lines talking to and trying to recruit Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why Colin Cowherd has no issue with Magic trying to 'protect his brand' by getting involved in the Kawhi sweepstakes.
