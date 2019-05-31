Chris Broussard outlines KD’s best-case scenario for the NBA Finals
Video Details
Chris Broussard believes if Kevin Durant were to come back for the NBA Finals and help the Golden State Warriors to a 3rd straight title, he can shed the image that the team doesn't need him.
