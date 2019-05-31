Colin Cowherd recaps Game 1 of the NBA Finals: ‘Everything went right for the Raptors’
The Toronto Raptors took Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals last night against the Golden State Warriors and the Warriors looked flat. Hear Colin Cowherds thoughts on the game and why he isn't counting out Golden State just yet.
