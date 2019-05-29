Nick Wright: The Rockets’ only hope to get rid of Chris Paul would be trading him to the Lakers
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to talk about the Houston Rockets on today's show. Hear why he thinks the Los Angeles Lakers could possibly be the Rockets' savior in taking on Chris Paul's contract.
