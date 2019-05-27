Colin Cowherd isn’t counting out the Raptors in the NBA Finals: ‘We have a precedence for an upset here’

Video Details

The 2019 NBA Finals are set and the Golden State will take on the Toronto Raptors, with the Raptors being heavy underdogs. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this Raptors team is eerily similar to the 2011 Dallas Mavericks that pulled off the upset against LeBron James and the Miami Hear.

