Colin Cowherd believes that while not the most ‘valuable’ player, KD is still the NBA’s best player
Video Details
With LeBron James' play looking like it's on the decline, Colin Cowherd believes the title as the NBA's best player is 'wide open.' Hear why he thinks that Kevin Durant is the league's best player, but isn't the most valuable.
